Navy awards $50M for work on 6 cargo ships

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Navy will exercise the last option on a previously awarded contract to fund operation and maintenance of six maritime vessels.

Crowley Government Services will receive $49,329,212 to perform work on five USNS 2ND LT John P. Bobo class vessels and a USNS GYSGT Fred W. Stockham.

These vessels support the global prepositioning requirements of the Military Sealift Command, which sustains the joint warfighter across military operations.

The Fred W. Stockham is more than 900 feet long and provides roll-on/roll-off sealift ship cargo services.

The USNS 2ND LT John P. Bobo is the lead ship in the John P. Bobo class and can carry a 30-day supply of cargo for a Marines Air-Ground Task Force.

This modification is the fourth and last option in the contract.

Work on the contract will be performed at sea throughout the world and should be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.