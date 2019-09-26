The Navy will exercise the last option on a previously awarded contract to fund operation and maintenance of six Military Sealift Command vessels. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberge/U.S. Navy

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Navy will exercise the last option on a previously awarded contract to fund operation and maintenance of six maritime vessels.

Crowley Government Services will receive $49.3 million to perform work on five USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo-class vessels and the USNS GySgt Fred W. Stockham, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The vessels support the global prepositioning requirements of the Military Sealift Command, which is responsible for transporting U.S. military assets, as well as handling transportation for other agencies of the government.

The Fred W. Stockham is more than 900 feet long and provides roll-on/roll-off sealift ship cargo services.

The USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo is the lead ship in the John P. Bobo-class and can carry a 30-day supply of cargo for a Marines Air-Ground Task Force.

This modification is the fourth and last option in a previous agreement.

Work on the new contract will be performed at sea throughout the world and should be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.