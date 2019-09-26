BAE Systems has been awarded a contract for more than $50 million for services on the submarine-based nuclear missiles of the United States and Britain. Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ronald Gutridg/U.S. Navy

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services has received a new contract for services on the nuclear weapon systems aboard U.S. and British submarines.

The $50.3 million contract, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday, covers services on Trident II D5 strategic weapon system programs, submarine guided-missile attack weapons systems, nuclear weapon surety and future concepts for both nations.

In early-September, the Navy launched four unarmed test Trident II missiles off the coast of Southern California as part of a Commander Evaluation Test to gauge performance expectation of the Trident II strategic weapon system.

The Trident II D5 strategic weapon system is equipped aboard Ohio-class submarines and carries up to 24 missiles. The Polaris Sales Agreement requires the system to be aboard the Vanguard-class submarines used by the U.K. Navy, as well.

The Trident missiles have a range of 4,000 nautical miles capable of carrying multiple W76-Mk4/Mk4A or W88-Mk5 reentry bodies. They were initially planned to be phased out of use by 2024 but the system went through a life-extending program to keep them operational through the 2040s.

Work under the new contract is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.