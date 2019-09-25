The four instrumented HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter test aircraft showed production readiness during 70 hours of envelope expansion flights and load survey testing. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force moved the Sikorsky HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter program into low rate initial production, after giving it a Milestone C decision.

The HH-60W moves to the start of production after test aircraft showed readiness during 70 hours of envelope expansion flights and load survey testing, the rotorcraft's maker, Sikorsky, announced on Tuesday.

The decision paves the way for manufacturer Sikorsky to begin producing the new variant of the Black Hawk helicopter.

In mid-July, the Air Force first began testing the HH-60W, a modified version of the Army's UH-60M Black Hawk. Ultimately, the Air Force plans to purchase 113 HH-60W to replace the older HH-60G Pave Hawks.

Sikorsky, owned by Lockheed Martin, is currently producing five helicopters that are at various stages at its facilities in Connecticut.

The Air Force is contracted to purchase 113 HH-60W aircraft to replace its aging fleet of HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, which perform missions locating and rescuing downed pilots in hostile territory.

The fuel system on the HH-60W nearly doubles the capacity for the internal tank of the UH-60M, allowing for extended range and capability for rescues on the battlefield.

The modified helicopter will also have improved defensive systems, hover performance, electrical capacity, avionics, cooling, cybersecurity and weapons capability.

"This affirmative Milestone C decision validates the modifications to Sikorsky's most successful Black Hawk helicopter, making it capable of saving downed airmen anytime, anywhere around the world," Greg Hames, Sikorsky program director, said in a press release. "This establishes the Combat Rescue Helicopter as a production program."