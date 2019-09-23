Sept. 23 (UPI) -- An Afghan police officer fired on a NATO coalition convoy in Kandahar province on Monday, and although the Taliban said three U.S. soldiers were killed, a U.S. spokesman said that only non-life-threatening injuries were sustained.
The NATO troops fired back, killing the Afghan Civil Order Police officer, in what has been described as a "green on blue" attack, in which a member of the Afghan forces attacks a member of a friendly force.
"The attacker was killed by return fire from Resolute Support forces," Col. Sonny Leggett of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said in a tweet Monday.
A U.S. Forces-Afghanistan spokesman later confirmed that those injured were Americans involved in NATO's Resolute Support mission.
"We are reviewing the incident with our Afghan security partners," a NATO statement said. "Resolute Support continuously assesses force protection measures and we adapt and adjust based on the environment."
The attack came two months after another green-on-blue attack in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, in which two soldiers of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.