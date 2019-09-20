Trending Stories

U.S. cuts $160M in Afghan aid over government 'corruption'
3rd Global Climate Strike calls for action ahead of U.N. summit
Flooding from Imelda turns deadly in Texas as rainfall totals approach 4 feet
Growing number of dairy farmers want U.S. to regulate milk supply
United States expels 2 Cuban U.N. diplomats for conducting 'influence operations'
Washington Monument reopens after renovations
Raccoon takes 16-mile journey on top of bread truck in Florida
National Book Award for Fiction longlist includes 'The Need,' 'Trust Exercise'
Eight companies share Navy's $968.1M C4ISR contract
UFO activists who vowed to storm 'Area 51' turned away by police, K-9
'GLOW' to return for a fourth and final season
 
