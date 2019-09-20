Eight companies share Navy's $968.1M C4ISR contract

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, R, explains 3D printing at the Naval Information Warfare Center in Charleston, S.C., on April 12, 2019. The Navy announced a contract valued potentially at $968.1 million, for C4ISR installation support, to eight companies on Thursday. Photo by Joe Bullinger/U.S. Navy

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy awarded a contract to eight companies for worldwide work on its C4ISR platforms that is potentially worth up to $968.1 million.

The contract, announced on Thursday by the Department of Defense, covers installation of all shore-based command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms worldwide.

The deal also includes modernization and decommissioning of existing systems, engineering design, project and program management, end-user training, troubleshooting, industrial work and operational verification services, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The term C4ISR broadly encompasses data collection and information, leading to decision-making, communication and battlespace awareness. The new contract covers all of the Naval Informatin Warfare Systems Command.

The companies included on the contract are HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Cambridge International Systems Inc., KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, M.C. Dean Inc., Parsons Government Services Inc., Serco Inc., SigNet Technologies Inc., and VT Milcom Inc.

The companies will compete for task orders over the course of the 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

The deal covers an five-year initial term, with another five years as an option, which would have the contract run through September 2029.