L3Harris awarded nearly $12.8M for Eglin AN/FPS-85 radar work

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a $12.8 million in a contract for sustainment support of the Eglin AN/FPS-85 radar in the Air Force Space Command Space Surveillance Network.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, applies to a previously awarded contract to L3 Harris Technologies, Colorado Springs, Colorado for sustainment support of the radar.

The Eglin AN/FPS-85 Radar is a computer-controlled, phased-array radar set operating in the Air Force Space Command Surveillance Network that performs detection, target recognition, acquisition and tracking of many space objects.

The radar operates at Site C-6 Eglin Air Force Base as part of the weapon systems for the 20th Space Control Squadron to conduct space object identification and intelligence in support of space domain control.

Earlier this year, the 20th Space Control Squadron celebrated the 50th anniversary of the AN/FPS radar since space operation began for the AN/FPS-85 Space Track Radar in February 1969.

Work on the new contract will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla, where the radar is located, with a completion date of June 30, 2020.