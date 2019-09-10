The Joint Venture Team has remotely launched Javelin missiles from an unmanned ground vehicle, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Raytheon

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A team of defense contractors has remotely launched Javelin missiles from an unmanned vehicle.

The Javelin Joint Venture team, a partnership of Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, fired the Javelin missiles from a Kongsberg remote launcher mounted on a Titan unmanned ground vehicle in a test fire at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center in Alabama.

"Javelin offers true fire-and-forget engagements," which can span more than a couple miles "in most operational conditions," said Javelin Joint Venture Vice President David Pantano in a statement. "Once the launch command is issued, soldiers and vehicle assets like the UGV can re-position out of harm's way. These tests demonstrated our ability to evolve Javelin capabilities to address new mission in support of the warfighter."

QinetiQ North America and Milrem Robotic built the unmanned ground vehicle.

The test fire validated the weapon system, the team said.

"Javelin is ready to support emerging military robotic vehicle requirements," Raytheon Land Warfare Systems Vice President Sam Denke said in the statement. "Remotely operated technology like this protects soldiers in battle."

Javelin has also been fielded on the Common Remote Operations Weapon Station-Javeiln across U.S. Army Stryker 8x8 vehicle brigades in Europe, according to the statement.

The platform-employed weapon system is "the world's most versatile and lethal," Raytheon says on its website.

U.S. and coalition forces have used Javelin in Afghanistan and Iraq in more than 5,000 engagements.