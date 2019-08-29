Boeing received a contract to start the F-15QA training program for Qatar's air force, which is expected to receive it's first aircraft in 2021. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Boeing has been awarded a $500 million contract for services on Qatar's F-15QAs, the first three of which are expected for delivery in 2021.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, covers aircrew and maintenance training to support the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

Boeing in 2017 won a $6.1 billion contract to produce 36 F-16QA aircraft for Qatar's air force, which followed State Department approval of potential $21.1 billion, 72-aircraft deal the year before.

The company, which is the sole contractor on Qatar's F-16 program, has been working on support services for the program at least since the State Department approved a $1.1 billion foreign military sale for support services one month before the production contract was approved.

The first six of Qatar's F-16s are expected for delivery in March 2021, with six more expected three months later, The National Interest reported in July.

With the new contract award, Boeing has been obligated $262 million to get the support program started in St. Louis, Mo.

Work on the support program will move from Missouri to Qatar in 2021, and is expected to be completed in August 2026.