An SM-3 missile is launched from the destroyer USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by MCS1 Susan Dramman/U.S. Navy

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A proposed $3.3 billion missile sale to Japan was approved by the U.S. State Department, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The request by Japan includes up to 73 SM-3 Block IIA standard missiles, and support in the form of MK 29 canisters with packing, handling, storage, and transportation kits; up to ten Special Assignment Airlift Mission flights; technical assistance, engineering and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support, DSCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The SM-3 missile is a defensive weapon made by Raytheon and used primarily by the U.S. Navy to destroy short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

A Raytheon statement said the missile arrives at its target "with the force of a 10-ton truck traveling 600 mph. This technique, referred to as 'hit-to-kill,' has been likened to intercepting a bullet with another bullet.

The State Department previously approved the sale of 56 SM-3 missile to Japan in April.

BAE Systems will supply the other equipment mentioned in the contract announced on Tuesday.