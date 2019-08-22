An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 190th Fighter Squadron trains with targets at Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, on August 19. Photo by Ryan White/U.S. Air National Guard

Two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs receive maintenance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. The 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron does full inspections and repairs of the aircraft in a 10-day turnaround process. Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Earlier this month, Boeing completed its first round of wing replacements for the A-10 Thunderbolt II and on Wednesday was awarded a contract to rewing the U.S. Air Force's remaining A-10s.

Boeing received a $999 million, announced by the Department of Defense, for 112 new wing assemblies and up to 15 wing kits to finish upgrades for the rest of the 281 plane fleet.

The Pentagon has obligated $239.6 million dollars at the time of award, which is expected to cover the first 27 replacements, according to Boeing.

The new contract provides wing assemblies for 109 existing aircraft, leaving three spare sets, which "allows the Air Force flexibility, depending on how many aircraft are needed for the future," officials said in a press release.

The replacements will be done at multiple subcontractor facilities in the United States, and one location in South Korea, with work expected to be completed by Aug. 23, 2030.

The Air Force announced on August 14 completion of the first 173 A-10 wing replacements, set in motion by a $1.1 billion contract issued in 2011.

Replacing wings on the A-10, also known as the Warthog, is expected to extend the lives of the aircraft, which have been in use for about 40 years. The Air Force has toyed with retiring the A-10, however concerns in Congress about there not being a suitable replacement fast enough put that conversation on hold.

The Air Force also in 2018 had contemplated finding another contractor for the rewinging, opening up a competition for the deal -- they received two offers -- opting to reward Boeing with a contract for the rest of the project.

"Our established supply base, experience with the A-10 structures, and our in-depth knowledge of the U.S. Air Force's requirements will help us deliver high quality wings to meet the customer's critical need," Pam Valdez, vice president for Air Force Services for Boeing Global Services, said in a press release.