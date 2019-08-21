The new CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter is regarded as the most powerful at the Pentagon's disposal, It has the ability to lift about 16 tons. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft Co. was awarded a $48.3 million U.S. Navy contract for spare parts to maintain CH-53K helicopters, the Defense Department announced.

The Naval Air Systems Command awarded the company, a division of Lockheed Martin, a $1.3 billion Low Rate Initial Production contract Lots 2 and 3 for 12 aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps in May. One helicopter was delivered in Lot 1.

The contract revealed on Tuesday pertains to parts for the Lot 3 aircraft. The Navy plans to buy 200 CH-53Ks over the life of the program.

The work will be conducted in Quebec, Britain and seven U.S. Sikorsky facilities, and is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Known as the King Stallion, the heavy-lift helicopter will replace the aging CH-53E.

Regarded as the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense and able to lift up to 16 tons, the King Stallion is designed to expand the fleet's ability to move material rapidly.