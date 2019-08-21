Raytheon wins $13.2M contract for SM-2, SM-6 missile support

An SM-2 guided missile is fired from the USS Roosevelt. Raytheon Missile Systems was awarded a $13.2 million contract for missile engineering and technical services on Tuesday by the Defense Department. Photo by MCS1 Susan Damman/U.S. Navy

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems won a $13.2 million contract for engineering and technical services on standard guided missiles for the U.S. Navy and six foreign countries, the Pentagon announced.

Raytheon was awarded the modification to a prior contract, the Defense Department said on Tuesday, referring to the support of Standard Missile-2/6.

The designation refers to the SM-2, or RIM-166 missile, and its new and upgraded version, designated SM-6 or RIM-174. Each is a surface-to-air missile designed to intercept both hostile aircraft and high-performance anti-ship missiles. The SM-6 variant can be used against fixed and rotary wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, land attack cruise missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles. Each is vertically launched and compatible with the Aegis Weapon System.

The U.S. government will pay 96 percent of the cost of the contract, with the rest regarded as foreign military sales and divided among the governments of Australia, Taiwan, Germany, Denmark, South Korea and Japan. Work is expected to be completed by December 2020.