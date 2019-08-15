Rockwell Collins tapped for E-2D Hawkeye trainer systems

An E-2D Hawkeye maneuvers to its recovery position after a flight around Point Mugu, Calif., in 2009. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Kinney/U.S. Navy

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rockwell Collins has received a $31 million contract for training systems on the E-2D Hawkeye airborne surveillance aircraft.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, covers one E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System III Weapons Systems Trainer and one Aircrew Procedures Trainer, including necessary technical data.

Rockwell Collins has been obligated the full value of the contract from fiscal 2017 Navy aircraft procurement funds at the time of award, with work on the contract -- to be conducted in Norfolk, Va. -- expected to finished in April 2024.

The Hawkeye is a Northrop Grumman-manufactured surveillance aircraft designed to provide information operations for battle management, theater air and missile defense, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities.

Grumman in April was awarded a five-year, $3.2 billion contract to produce 24 of the aircraft for the U.S. Navy.

The training systems, which Rockwell Collins has been delivering to the Navy and allied militaries that use the surveillance platform for several years, include simulators, interactive computer media, as well as other shore-based training.