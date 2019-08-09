Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, director of the Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, adjutant General of New Hampshire, and Brig. Gen. Laurie Farris, commander of the N.H. Air National Guard, display a N.H. state flag as they exit the first KC-46 delivered to Pease Air National Guard Base. Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Queen/157th Air Refueling Wing/U.S. Air National Guard

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., is the first guard base to receive a next-generation KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker plane.

The plane arrived late Thursday at the 157th Air Refueling Wing for a ceremonial welcome as rock music played and fire trucks sprayed arcs of water. Pilot Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Air National Guard, concluded his 40-year military career in bringing the plane to his home state.

The plane, developed from a Boeing 767 passenger plane, is replacing KC-135 Stratotankers in the U.S. Air Force fleet of refueling planes. The air base will receive three KC-46As per month for four months.

The first KC-46A was delivered to the Air Force in January 2019, whose plans include the purchase of 179 of the planes by 2027.

The KC-46A is capable of refueling any fixed-wing plane, foreign or domestic made, while both planes are airborne. It can also accommodate a mix of passengers, including patients and cargo.

In March, the Airwing announced its intent to divest all of its KC-135s to prepare for the arrival of the new KC-46A tanker. One was delivered from the Pease base to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz., in March.

Development of the KC-46A has been slow. Contractor Boeing Co. was three years behind schedule on the program before deliveries began. Last week the company received a $55.5 million contract modification for engineering work on a redesign of the plane's boom telescope actuator.