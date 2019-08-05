Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rockwell Collins Simulation & Training Solutions won a $40.2 million contract for E-8 Aircrew Training Device sustainment, the Defense Department announced Monday.

The contract calls for contractor logistics support and training systems support for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar Systems [JSTARS] simulators. It is open-ended with no delivery date or quantity specified.

The E-8 plane, built by Northrop Grumman, is a U.S. Air Force airborne ground surveillance, battle management and command and control aircraft. It can track ground vehicles and some aircraft and after collecting imagery can relay tactical pictures to ground and air theater commanders. Developed from a Boeing 707, it is meant to detect and attack enemy armor and equipment at ranges beyond the forward area of troops.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will provide logistics and training support on its suites of trainers consisting of operator workstations, weapon system trainers and navigator training systems. Work will be performed at Robbins Air Force Base, Ga., and Sterling, Va.