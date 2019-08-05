A U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler prepares for take off from the deck of the USS John C. Stennis. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Raytheon Co. announced the first delivery of its newest mid-band jammer to the U.S. Navy on Monday.

Raytheon will produce 15 prototype Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Engineering and Manufacturing Development pods for the Navy for use on its EA-18G Growler planes, which are carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft based on the F/A-18F Super Hornet. The pods will replace the ALQ-99 systems currently in use.

The new devices, identified as NGJ-MB, await systems testing, qualification and airworthiness certification.

"Delivery of this pod will allow for the initial verification of ground procedures, mass properties, aircraft installation, and Built In Test checks in preparation for future chamber and flight test," Stefan Baur, vice president of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems, said in a press release.

Raytheon in June 2016 received the $1 billion contract from the Navy for development and testing of 15 next-generation electronic jamming pods.

The jammer is a high-capacity and high-power airborne electronic attack weapon system to protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices, according to the company.

It is designed to integrate with current EA-18G electronic attack technology, and features open architecture for future upgrades.

Later this year, Raytheon said it will utilize a Prime Power Generation Capability pod installed on a commercial efforts for power generation flight testing and risk reduction efforts.