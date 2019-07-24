Trending Stories

U.S. loses 100,000 dairy cows in last year as more dairy farms close
Mueller: Trump could be charged with obstruction after leaving office
Warren, Sanders back airline workers threatening to strike
WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston challenges Randy Orton
Army reserve soldier dies amid severe storms in Virginia

Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Indigenous Congo foragers learn early to use sun for orientation
U.S. Coast Guard to strengthen presence in Western Pacific Ocean
Pennsylvania court overturns Meek Mill's 2008 firearms conviction
Thief takes circus trailer containing bed of nails, electric chair
Anti-collision software appears on F-35s, seven years ahead of schedule
 
