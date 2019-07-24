T-11 parachutes are tested at Fort Benning, Ga. The Defense department announced a $249 million contract on Tuesday with ASNA and Mills Manufacturing Corp. to construct the parachutes. Photo by Brenda Donnell/USACR Safety Center/U.S. Army

July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army will purchase T-11 parachutes from Mills Manufacturing Corp. and ASNA in a $249 million contract, the Defense Department announced.

Work locations will be determined with each order in the potential 10-year contract. ASNA is headquartered in Santa Ana, Calif., and Mills Manufacturing in Ashville, N.C.

The T-11 parachute, formally called the Non-Maneuverable Canopy Personnel Parachute System, is in use by U.S. and Canadian armed forces. It features a main and reserve parachute and an integrated harness assembly that is suitable for a wider range of soldier weights, up to 400 pounds, than the previous system, the T-10. It is designed in a cross-cruciform platform shape and has a diameter after deployment of 30.6 feet.

It is suitable for a wide range of soldier sizes, from the 5th percentile female to the 95th percentile male soldier. It enables a stable, safe rate of descent that reduces landing injuries and permits the parachutist to carry a heavier load, Mills Manufacturing said.

The Defense Department made the announcement on Tuesday..