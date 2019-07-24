July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army will purchase T-11 parachutes from Mills Manufacturing Corp. and ASNA in a $249 million contract, the Defense Department announced.
Work locations will be determined with each order in the potential 10-year contract. ASNA is headquartered in Santa Ana, Calif., and Mills Manufacturing in Ashville, N.C.
The T-11 parachute, formally called the Non-Maneuverable Canopy Personnel Parachute System, is in use by U.S. and Canadian armed forces. It features a main and reserve parachute and an integrated harness assembly that is suitable for a wider range of soldier weights, up to 400 pounds, than the previous system, the T-10. It is designed in a cross-cruciform platform shape and has a diameter after deployment of 30.6 feet.
It is suitable for a wide range of soldier sizes, from the 5th percentile female to the 95th percentile male soldier. It enables a stable, safe rate of descent that reduces landing injuries and permits the parachutist to carry a heavier load, Mills Manufacturing said.
The Defense Department made the announcement on Tuesday..