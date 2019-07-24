Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli completes builder's trials

The future USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, completed its builder's trials on July 19, 2019, shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries announced. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 24 (UPI) -- The large-deck amphibious assault ship to be named USS Tripoli completed its builder's trials, shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries announced.

The ship, designated LHA 7, completed four days of trials in the Gulf of Mexico to test it main propulsion, combat and other systems before returning to Pascagoula, Miss., where it was constructed. It will later undergo acceptance trials and formal delivery to the U.S. Navy.

The America-class of amphibious assault ships, which includes the Tripoli, is designed to put a Marine Expeditionary Unit ashore using helicopters and vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft. It can operate as a flagship for an expeditionary strike group, similar to conventional aircraft carriers. The Tripoli includes modifications to accommodate the F-35 Joint Strike fighter aircraft.

The class of amphibious assault ships employs a hybrid-electric propulsion system, using gas-turbines for high speeds and diesel-electric engines when operating in situations that require lower speeds close to shore.

The trials were completed on July 19, the Naval Seas Systems Command said.

"The Navy and industry team did a commendable job this week," said Tom Rivers, HII amphibious warfare program manager for Program Executive Office Ships. "America-class ships bring tremendous capability to our Sailors and Marines and Tripoli will be the first large deck amphib to reach the fleet fully ready to integrate the Marine Corps air combat element to include joint strike fighters."