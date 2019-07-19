The Defense Department is considering purchase of the Hero-120 "loitering drone," made by Israel's Mistral UVision Ltd. and capable of hovering over a target until it receives a signal to attack. Photo courtesy of Mistral Uvision Ltd.

July 19 (UPI) -- An Israeli-made anti-tank drone is under consideration for purchase by the U.S. Defense Department.

The Defense Department is seeking the approval of the U.S. Congress to transfer $6.9 million between accounts to buy an undisclosed number of Hero-120 "loitering drones," canister-launched anti-armor munitions. The proposed purchase is part of the $2.8 billion omnibus Pentagon budget sent to Congress in June.

The drone fits a niche between cruise missiles and unmanned combat aerial vehicles. It loiters in the air around the target area, searches for targets, and attacks once a target is located.

In 2018, the U.S. Marine Corps' Rapid Capabilities Office of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory submitted a request for information for an "organic precision fires" system which is capable of providing fire support at distances of 24 to 37 miles, to be used against stationary, mobile land or sea targets.

Manufactured by Israel's Mistral Uvision Ltd., and promoted by the company as "ideal for anti-tank missions," the 27-pound Hero-120 carries an assortment of warheads up to seven pounds and can fly for one hour.

It is similar to a tactical drone missile unveiled by Israel Aerospace Industries at the Aero India Show in Bangalore February.