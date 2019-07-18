Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in San Diego is responsible for serving as the Navy's technical lead for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. In June, the agency's name was changed from Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command. Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded six companies with task orders for a potential 10-year, $2.5 billion contract to install command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems as well as support at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

The companies, all based in Virginia, will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Selected were Huntington Ingalls Industries Fleet Support Group, General Dynamics Information Technology, M.C. Dean, Prism Maritime, Serco and VT Milcom Inc. Seven offers were received.

C4ISR installation services include decommissioning and modernization of existing platforms, as well as design and installation of integrated C4ISR systems and other installation services and material necessary to accomplish NAVWAR C4ISR maintenance, modernization and new system installation, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Work, which is expected to be completed by July 24, 2029, with options exercised, will be performed in various worldwide locations based on the requirement for each task order placed.

No contract funds have been obligated at the time of award. Contract funds of $5,000 will be obligated on the first task order under each contract utilizing fiscal Navy 2019 operations and maintenance.

Funding to be obligated includes Naval fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; fiscal 2019 other procurement fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

C4ISR uses systems engineering and integration technology to take information gathered from an array of sources and reduce it to essential and usable data.

Earlier this month, Leidos Inc. received a $66.7 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to develop sensor and sensor systems for C4ISR.