Raytheon nets $40.2M for variants of Navy's AN/SPY-6 radar

A radar array sits atop the island of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Raytheon Co. was awarded a $40.2 million contract modification for work on maritime radar systems, the Defense Department announced on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Raytheon Co. was awarded a $40.2 million contract modification to produce variants of AN/SPY-6 radar system for the U.S. Navy.

The contract, announced on Tuesday, exercises an option for fiscal 2019 production long lead material in support of the production of two configurations of the AN/SPY-6(V) radar systems, the SPY-6(V)2 Rotator Radar and the SPY-6(V)3 Fixed Face Radar.

The two systems, built for surface warships, are elements of the Raytheon Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar project, sensors for the Navy's next generation radar on aircraft carriers and amphibious vessels. They are designed for simultaneous anti-air and anti-surface warfare, electronic protection and air traffic control.

The EASR system is an array of radar devices on a 36-square foot platform that can be quickly mounted on a vessel.

Long-lead items either are difficult and time-consuming to produce, and are funded early in the design process to keep overall production on schedule.

The two variants offer a single-face rotating radar array for amphibious assault ships and Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, and a three fixed-face array for Ford-class carriers and future guided missile frigates. Raytheon, in a statement, said that each variant is designed for easy maintenance and quick replacement of parts.

Work will be performed at Raytheon's Marlborough, Mass., facility, with an expected completion date of May 2020.