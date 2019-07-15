U.S. Air Force opens cyber defense facility

Brig. Gen. Heath Collins, Fighters and Bombers program executive officer, and Joseph Bradley, Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems director (R), officially opened a cyber defense facility July 9, 2019, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Photo by Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force/UPI

July 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force's newest cyber defense facility, at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is designed for professionals to learn about current and emerging cyber threats.

The $1.5 million facility, funded by the Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems, an agency of the Air Force, opened last week.

"Construction of this facility is a key component of the CROWS mission to increase the cyber resiliency of Air Force weapon systems and maintain mission effective capability," said Joseph Bradley, CROWS director. "It will improve communication, collaboration and allow us to better resolve problems."

The facility will offer a collaborative space to create processes, infrastructure and capabilities to counter cyber threats in the U.S. military's weapons systems. Its goal is to forge partnerships advancing cyber resiliency and eliminate communications barriers, the Air Force said in a statement Monday.

The opening comes as the U.S. armed forces deal with a variety of advancing issues in cyber warfare.

The U.S. Navy inaugurated a new Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group Reserve unit at Fort Meade, Md., in January. The Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB was re-designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Research by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security last week.

In May the White House eliminated the cybersecurity coordinator position on the National Security Council, the job central to developing policy to defend against computer attacks. Cutting the job will "streamline authority" for senior directors who lead most NSC teams, according to an email sent to NSC staff.