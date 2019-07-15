Raytheon Co. announced a $110 million contract on Monday to build a cybersecurity operations command center for an unspecified country in the Middle East North Africa region. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

July 15 (UPI) -- Raytheon Co. announced a $110 million contract on Monday to develop and deploy cybersecurity equipment.

It will establish a cybersecurity operations center for a country identified only as in the Middle East North Africa region.

Last week, Raytheon announced that it signed two direct commercial sales contracts, valued at $3 billion, with Qatar to provide integrated air and missile defense capability.

The contracts include sale of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, final certification of the AMRAAM-Extended Range missiles and an unspecified quantity of additional Patriot fire units.

In the contract announced on Monday, Raytheon will perform vulnerability assessments and construct cybersecurity response centers monitoring intrusion detection, associated training, knowledge transfer, operational support, and incident response. Its goal to proactively address cyber threats to the country's critical defense systems, a Raytheon statement said.

"Raytheon's nation-scale cybersecurity solutions are in growing demand from countries around the world as they confront today's dynamic cyber threats," said Dave Wajsgras of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.

"The challenge of defending large, complex networks, platforms and infrastructure against the most extreme class of cyber threats is fully met by our core cybersecurity competencies and global experience," Wajsgras said.