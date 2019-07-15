A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter in flight at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, on September 29, 2016. Photo by Capt. Brian Harris/U.S. Army

July 15 (UPI) -- Boeing has been awarded a $96.8 million contract to provide the United Arab Emirates support for its Apache helicopters and Longbow crew trainers.

The deal, funded through foreign military sales, will include aircraft integrated logistics support and product assurance, the Defense Department announced Friday.

Work under the contract will be performed at the company's plant in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds in the full amount were obligated at the time of the award.

Last October, Boeing was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to provide UAE with 17 Apache AH-64E aircraft for $242 million. The deal was for the remanufacture of eight helicopters, as well as nine new-build aircraft.

That contract modification was part of a deal first awarded in March 2016 with a potential $3.5 billion total value.

The Apache is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter, according to Boeing. The company has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches around the world since the aircraft entered production.

The first AH-64A was delivered to the U.S. Army in January 1984.

The latest variant is the BAH-64E Apache, a four-blade rotary-wing aircraft that is typically armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods. Deliveries began in 2011 to the United States and foreign customers.

In 2017, Boeing signed a five-year, $3.4 billion contract for the first multi-year agreement for the Apache "E" variant. The Army was to receive 244 remanufactured Apaches and 24 new ones will go to one undisclosed international customer.