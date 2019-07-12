Boeing to provide logistics for Britain's P-8A Poseidon in $23M deal

July 12 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a $23.3 million contract for logistics support on P-8A Poseidon aircraft sold to Britain's military, the U.S. Defense Department announced.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee order is against a previously issued basic ordering agreement, and involves initial acceptance and breakdown of four P-8A aircraft and training, with an eight-month detachment to Britain to establish initial operational capability.

Subsequent full operational capability, scheduled aircraft maintenance, support equipment maintenance, engineering reach back and technical assistance are included in the contract, the Pentagon said.

Work will largely be performed at Boeing facilities in Lossiemouth, Scotland, in addition to work in Seattle and Jacksonville, with a completion date of February 2020.

The Boeing P-8 series is developed from the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane and is modified for military use. It is equipped with an early warning self-protection system, which includes torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and other weapons.

The plane is operated by military forces of the United States, Australia and India, and has been ordered by Britain, Norway, New Zealand and South Korea.