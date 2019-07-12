$600M helicopter sale to Greece approved by State Department

The $600 million sale of seven MH-60R helicopters, and associated spare parts, training and logistics, to the government of Greece was approved Thursday by the U.S. State Department. File Photo by MC2 Casey Moore/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- A $600 million sale of helicopters, with spare parts, training and other equipment, was approved by the State Department.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a branch of the Defense Department engaged in efforts to train, educate, advise, and equip foreign partners, made the announcement on Thursday. While the sale must still be approved by the U.S. Congress, no administrative bar is expected.

The Greek government's list of purchases includes up to seven MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters, multi-mode radar units, spare engines, specialized GPS units, sonobuoys, missiles, rockets, torpedoes, M-2400 guns, radios, night vision devices and transponders. Personnel training, logistics support and engineering support are part of the $600 million package.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Oswego, N.Y.

The approval came after Gen. Christos Christodoulou, chief of the Hellenic Armed Forces, met with a U.S. House of Representatives delegation at Souda Air Base, Greece.