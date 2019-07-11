U.S. Marines remove a training AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missile from an F/A-18C Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Atlantic Ocean on January 12, 2015. Photo by Mass Communication Spec. Seaman Anthony N. Hilkowski/U.S. Navy

July 11 (UPI) -- Raytheon was awarded a $77.8 million contract to deliver 114 computers to launch the U.S. Navy's high speed anti-radiation missiles.

The contract for the system, known as HARM, will include two pre-production units, one first article test unit and 111 production units in support of the Navy, the Defense Department announced Wednesday.

Work will be performed at Raytheon's plant in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in October 2021.

Naval working capital, and fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount will be obligated at time of award, $6.2 million of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The CP-1001B/C HARM Command Launch Computer is an electronics subsystem installed on the airframe to interface with the AGM-88 A/B/C HARM Missile.

"Continued hardware and software upgrades have allowed HARM to counter advanced radar threats. HARM has proven itself in both reliability and combat performance," Raytheon said on its website.

HARM's primary mission is designed to suppress or destroy an enemy's surface-to-air missile radar and radar-directed air defense artillery systems. When it is airborne, the 800-pound missile can operate in preemptive, missile-as-sensor and self-protect modes.

The AGM-88 HARM is a joint U.S. Navy and Air Force program developed by the Navy and Raytheon.

The system is employed on a variety of Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft, including the EA-6B, F-16 and F/A-18. In addition, the HARM is available to nations through foreign military sales.

The AGM-88 HARM was first involved in combat against Libyan targets in the Gulf of Sidra in 1986. During Operation Desert Storm, U.S. aircraft fired 1,961 missiles against Iraqi targets.