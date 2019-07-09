July 9 (UPI) -- Four companies have been awarded contracts worth $72.8 million for unspecified special projects and electronic systems for the U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and other government agencies.

The three-year contracts include two two-year option periods, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of all four contracts to an estimated $176.4 million, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Awarded contracts were Deloitte Consulting for $21.7 million, Serco Inc. for $18.2 million, McKean Defense Group for $17.6 million and Alutiiq Information Management for $15.3 million in the execution of sustainment and technical support for special projects and electronic systems for experimental, demonstration and developmental technology.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center, Pacific Special Projects and Electronics Systems Branch last June posted a proposal for management, hardware engineering, software engineering, configuration management and logistics support that includes experimental, demonstration and developmental technology for the U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and other government activities.

Among the Naval units involved with the developmental efforts are the Mine and Anti-Submarine Warfare Command, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Program Executive Offices, Commander Third Fleet, Sea Systems Command and Facilities Command, in addition to non-Navy units.

All four companies will compete for task orders under the contracts, which run through July 7, 2022. If all contract options are exercised, the period of performance extends through July 7, 2026. All work under the contracts will be performed in San Diego.

The U.S. Navy in June removed "space" from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, or SPAWARS, and added "information" in a rebranding effort that emphasizes information warfare. The agency's new name is the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

This past February, the two echelon III commands -- formerly "systems centers" -- also changed names. In Charleston, S.C., the command became the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic and in San Diego it was changed to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.