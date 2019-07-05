Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 5: RZA, Megan Rapinoe
3 stabbed, 16 injured during fireworks at Chicago's Navy Pier
Iran calls for seizure of British ship if oil tanker isn't freed
Bill De Blasio vows to put 'working families first' in presidential bid
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong

Latest News

Teeth help scientists trace evolution of great white shark family to Middle Jurassic
'Akira' to return as new TV anime series
Lockheed Martin gets $177.9M Navy contract for anti-ship missile support
Survey: European antisemitism has gotten worse in last 5 years
Sabrina Carpenter performs, shares plans for 5th album on 'GMA'
 
Back to Article
/