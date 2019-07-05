DynCorp International gets $308.6M airfield readiness contract

July 5 (UPI) -- DynCorp International received a $306.6 million contract with the U.S. Air Force for aviation command and control and maintenance services, the Pentagon announced.

The contract calls for air traffic control, airfield management and maintenance support in the Air Force Central Command's area of responsibility, which includes southwest Asia. Four orders were received in the competitive acquisition contract.

The result was announced Wednesday by the Defense Department.

Work is to be completed by July 31, 2024. DynCorp International, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, supports aviation missions at more than 100 locations worldwide with operational airfield readiness.

The Air Combat Command's Acquisitions management and integration center, Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Va., is the contracting agent.