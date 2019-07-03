Leidos Inc. awarded $66.7M for Air Force Research Lab C4ISR sensor work

July 3 (UPI) -- Leidos Inc. received a $66.7 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to develop sensor and sensor systems, the Defense Department announced.

The contract with the Air Force Research Lab, announced on Tuesday, calls for sensor development to be used across multiple domains in support of "command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and battlespace awareness."

The concept, known as C4ISR, uses systems engineering and integration technology to take information gathered from an array of sources and reduce it to essential and usable data. Prior statements of objectives have noted that the increasing complexity of available data in responding to advanced threats has made traditional response inadequate.

The contract calls for Leidos, headquartered in Reston, Va., to develop open architectures and solutions for manned and unmanned platforms in the AFRL's Rapid Technology Development and Demonstration program.

The specific aircraft or spacecraft platforms were not identified in the contract announcement. The program, at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, develops warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces.

The work will be performed in Virginia, with support from Wright-Patterson AFB, with a completion date of Jun 12, 2024. The U.S. Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command of the AFRL is the contracting agent.