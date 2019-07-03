U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents secure the San Ysidro Port of Entry near San Diego, Calif. File Photo by Mani Albrecht/ U.S. CBP/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said Wednesday he's ordered an investigation into a secret Facebook group for Border Patrol agents, which contained disparaging remarks about immigrants and lawmakers.

The Facebook group came to light Monday in a report by ProPublica, exposing the 3-year-old group with about 9,500 members. Some of the comments included racial and sexual remarks and memes.

"Reporting this week highlighted disturbing and inexcusable social media activity that allegedly includes active Border Patrol personnel," McAleenan said on Twitter. "These statements are completely unacceptable, especially if made by those sworn to uphold the DHS mission, our values and standards of conduct."

"Any employee found to have compromised the public's trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable,," he added.

Some posts targeted Hispanic members of Congress, with one suggesting burritos be thrown at Democratic Reps. Veronica Escobar of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York while they visited a border detention facility.

The union that represents the employees, the National Border Patrol Council, said in a statement it doesn't condone such remarks and they don't reflect all its agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday it launched its own investigation.