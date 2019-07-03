Cindy McCain, R of portrait, wife of the late Navy veteran and Senator John McCain, participated in change of command ceremonies aboard the USS John McCain at Yokohama Naval Base, Japan, on Monday. Photo by MCS1 Torrey W. Lee/U.S. Navy

July 3 (UPI) -- Cindy McCain was given a ceremonial commissioning banner at a change-of-command ceremony aboard the USS John McCain.

The guided-missile destroyer honoring her husband and his family was in port at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, on Monday. She accepted the banner as a memento of the ship's commissioning 25 years earlier.

The USS John McCain is named for John McCain III, Navy veteran and senator, as well as his grandfather and father, also named John McCain, each a Navy admiral. It was the first time Cindy McCain had been aboard the ship since her husband's death on Aug. 25, 2018.

"It was very humbling again to be back on board and to be with so many people who really care a great deal about the ship and the history," Cindy McCain said.

"For all the wonderful tributes to John that poured in before and after his passing -- all of which his family appreciates beyond description -- the one that touched us the most, and perhaps meant the most to him, was the Navy's decision the month before he died to add his name to the ship's namesake," McCain said.

The USS John McCain was damaged in a collision with the commercial tanker Alnic MC, near Singapore on Aug. 21, 2017. The tanker crossed in front of the destroyer, striking a berthing area. Ten Navy personnel died in the incident. The McCain sustained $200 million in damage, and spent two years undergoing repairs.

At the ceremony on Monday, Cmdr. Micah Murphy relinquished command of the USS McCain to Cmdr. Ryan Easterday, formerly the ship's executive officer. Murphy was awarded a meritorious service medal for his efforts in returning the vessel "to a full mission-capable warship."