The modernized target acquisition designation sight/pilot sensor is described as the "new eyes of Apache" that provide aircrews "ownership of the night" with enhanced situational awareness, and greater performance and survivability, Lockheed Martin said. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

June 28 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $106.1 million contract to supply the U.S. Army, Netherlands and Britain with modernized night vision sensor systems for the Apache attack helicopter.

The contract includes subcomponent production and technical services for the target acquisition designation sight/pilot night vision sensor systems, or M-TADS/PNVS, the Defense Department announced Thursday.

Procurement for the Netherlands and Britain is through foreign military sales.

Work locations and budgetary funding will be determined with each order with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.

Lockheed describes the sensor as the "new eyes of Apache" that provide aircrews "ownership of the night" with enhanced situational awareness, and greater performance and survivability. They are used in adverse weather missions.

Boeing is the prime contractor for the Apache, which is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter, according to the company. Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches around the world since the aircraft entered production. The first AH-64A was delivered to the U.S. Army in January 1984.

The current variation is the AH-64E.

Also Thursday, the Pentagon announced Boeing was awarded a $47.7 million contract to improved drive system-enhancement cut-in on the Apache AH-64E production line and for the Apache Longbow Crew Trainers.

Work on the Boeing contract will be performed at the company's plant in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2010, 2018 and 2019 foreign military sales, and aircraft procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $23.4 million were obligated at the time of the award.