June 28 (UPI) -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. was awarded a $21.9 million contract for support services on the Gray Eagle drone, the Defense Department announced Thursday.

The contract with the U.S. Army calls for procurement of performance based logistical support services on the MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system, a 3,600-pound, 28-foot-long drone with a 56-foot wingspan. It has a range of 2,500 nautical miles and a ceiling of 25,000 feet, and can carry up to four AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

In a profile of the system, the Army said the Gray Eagle addresses a need for a long-endurance, armed, unmanned aircraft system that offers greater range, altitude and payload flexibility over prior systems.

The contract announced on Thursday is a modification of a previous contract. Work will be performed at General Atomics' facility in Poway, Calif., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting agent.