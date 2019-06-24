Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems division was awarded a $16.2 million contract to built multifunction modular masts for Virginia-class submarines. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

June 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Missions Systems division received a $16.2 million contract to build elements of Virginia-class submarines, the Defense Department announced.

The company will manufacture multifunction modular masts for the submarines' Block V hull, which can be extended by sections, depending on the requirements of the vessels' strike capabilities. Virginia-class submarines with Block V armaments are capable of carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The vessels typically carry eight masts, which include a snorkel mast, two photonic masts as replacements for periscopes, high-data-rate satellite communication masts, a radar mast and an electronic warfare mast.

The contract was competitively procured through the Federal Business Opportunities website and announced on Friday. It specifies options which can boost it value to $97.8 million.

Work on the contract will be done at Lockheed Martin facilities in Nashua, N.H., and Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by June 2020. If all options are exercised, the deadline will be extended to June 2024.

The Naval Sea Systems Command at Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., was the contracting agent.