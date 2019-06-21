GE to build F/A-18 engines for Kuwait, U.S. Navy

General Electric Co. will produce 42 engines for the F/A-18 fighter planes of the government of Kuwait and the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department announced on Thursday. Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darrin Russell/U.S. Navy/UPI

June 21 (UPI) -- General Electric Co. received a $24.8 million contract to build engines for F/A-18 fighter planes of Kuwait and the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department announced.

The modification to a prior contract calls for 24 F414-GE-400 engines to be delivered to the Navy and 42 to the government of Kuwait by December 2020. Kuwait also will receive two spare and six test engines under the contract. Kuwait will underwrite 69 percent of the figure, or $17.5 million, under the Foreign Military Sales program.

Work will be performed at the GE facility in Evansdale, Ohio, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

The Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting agent.