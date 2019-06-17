Science Applications awarded $41.8M for work on Navy missile systems

MK-82 Director and AN/SPG-62 antenna systems are part of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System suite, providing warships with the capability of intercepting and destroying short- and medium-range ballistic missiles. Photo courtesy Missile Defense Agency

June 17 (UPI) -- Science Applications International was awarded a $41.8 million contract over five years for overhaul and supplemental repair of MK-82 directors and AN/SPG-62 antenna systems -- both part of the AEGIS combat system suite -- for the U.S. Navy.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers the two systems, which are part of the MK-99 Fire Control System, itself part of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System suite.

The subsystems, subassemblies and components provide illumination of targets and defense against incoming enemy aircraft and/or missiles.

The system manufacturing and overhaul requirements for the AN/SPG-62 and MK-82 include machined parts, parts kits, waveguide kits and components.

Technical services include supplemental repair, disassembly and reassembly support, engineering, test support, and obsolescence resolution services. Also included are technical services in support of the subsystems and related subassemblies and components.

All of the work will be performed at facilities in Indiana -- 45 percent in Bedford, 35 percent in Crane, and 20 percent in Springville. It is expected to be completed by June 2024.

The Navy has obligated $873,000 from fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion; fiscal 2018 other procurement and fiscal 2019 defense procurement funds, with $417,620 expiratoin at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system is the naval component of the Missile Defense Agency's BMD system, providing warships with the capability of intercepting and destroying short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

The MK-82 are 500-pound general-purpose aircraft bombs containing 89 kg of high explosive. They were originally dropped as an unguided bomb -- commonly referred to as a "dumb' bomb.

Raytheon is the principal builder of the Aegis Spy 1 radar system, delivering the transmitter in 1981 to the Navy.