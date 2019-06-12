An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle of the Kentucky Army National Guard participates in exercises at Bemoko Piskie, Poland, on June 14, 2018. President Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda are expected to announce a U.S. troop increase of 1,000 in Poland on Wednesday. Photo by Charles Rosemond/U.S. Army/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- An additional 1,000 U.S. military troops will be deployed to Poland to join about 4,500 currently there, a senior White House official said.

The formal announcement is expected on Wednesday afternoon, when President Donald Trump greets Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

The additional troops will be sent to "enhance mutual interoperability" of the two countries' militaries, the unnamed administration official said on Tuesday. He noted that the added U.S. personnel will not be combat troops but "would potentially focus on providing additional defense and deterrence capabilities in Poland including training, advisers, ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] and sustainment support."

The United States regularly rotates troops in Poland, a NATO ally.

"This will be a very good and very fruitful day, because it will change both the shape of Polish-American military cooperation, as well as cooperation on energy issues," Krzysztof Szczerski, Duda's chief of staff, said on Wednesday.

After Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Poland, which borders Russia, voiced concerns over its own safety. Since then, the United States has sent a rotational brigade to Poland, which participates in training exercises with Polish forces.

Poland requested a U.S. troop increase in September, when Duda and Trump met in Washington. At the time, Duda referred to the United States as "a guarantor of security in our part of Europe."