Northrop Grumman nets $958M for G/ATOR radar systems for Marines

Four G/ATOR systems are prepared for fielding at Northrop Grumman’s Stoney Run test range in Baltimore. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

June 10 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $958 million contract to deliver 30 full-rate production Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar systems for the Marine Corps.

The contract, which is under the portfolio management of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, includes spares parts and retrofit kits, the Defense Department announced Friday.

Thirty-seven percent of the work will be performed at Northrop Grumman's plant in Linthicum, Md.; 28 percent in East Syracuse, N.Y.; 7 percent in Stafford Springs, Conn., and a small percentage at other cites in the United States.

Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 13, 2025.

Marine Corps fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $194.7 million has been obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR system provides multi-faceted detection and tracking capabilities "to enable engagement of a wide range of hostile threats, and offers robust air traffic control capabilities to ensure the safety of Marines worldwide," according to Northrop Grumman.

The three-dimensional, medium-range radar system is designed to detect low-observable targets with low radar cross sections such as rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles and drones.

Last year, the company delivered the first system, which includes gallium nitride antenna technology, just months after the system was approved by the Marine Corps for early fielding. The current full rate production contract includes G/ATOR systems that incorporate high power, high efficiency Gallium Nitride antenna technology, as did Lot 3 deliveries before them, Northrop Grumman said.