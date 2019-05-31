General Dynamics' Ordinance and Tactical Systems Inc. received a contract modification to build gun turrets for the AH-1Z helicopter for use by the U.S. Navy and the government of Bahrain, the Defense Department announced on Thursday. Photo by MCS3 Dominique Pineiro/U.S. Navy/UPI

May 31 (UPI) -- General Dynamics was awarded a $7.5 million contract modification for helicopter-mounted gun turrets, the Defense Department announced.

The company's Ordnance and Tactical Systems division will build 37 modified A/A49E-7(V4) gun turrets used on AH-1Z "Viper" helicopters -- 25 for the U.S. Navy and 12 for the government of Bahrain -- the Pentagon announced on Thursday said.

Sixty-six percent of the funding will come from the Navy, with Bahrain paying the remaining 34 percent under Foreign Military Sales laws.

The helicopters carry 20 mm guns, and are equipped to carry missiles such as the AIM-9 "Sidewinder."

General Dynamics' work will be performed at its facilities in Saco, Maine, and Williston, Vt., with an expected completion date of January 2022.