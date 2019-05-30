Oshkosh, Broshuis land $13.3M Army contract for new semitrailers

The U.S. Army has awarded a $13.3 million contract to Oshkosh Defense and partner, Broshuis B.V., to produce semitrailers for the Heavy Equipment Transporter. Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Defense

May 30 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense said Thursday that the U.S. Army has awarded it and a partner a $13.3 million contract to produce a semitrailer for heavy equipment transporter.

The $13.3 million contract award will fill an operational need for U.S. Army Europe for a semitrailer capable of carrying a larger payload while abiding by European road rules.

The deal calls for 170 semitrailers to be delivered in the next couple fiscal years and has a maximum value of $109.8 million.

The U.S. Army Tank-automative and Armaments Command awarded the contract to Oshkosh Defense, which has been producing the heavy equipment transporter for the U.S. Army since 1976, and Broshuis B.V., which specializes in producing semitrailers for military transport, according to Oshkosh.

Oshkosh initially designed the HET to quickly move mission-critical equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, and recovery vehicles.

"Oshkosh Defense and our partner, Broshuis B.V., each bring a unique set of skills and experiences to this program," said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps programs for Oshkosh Defense, said in a statement.

The Army selected Oshkosh after stereotypes of the new semitrailer successfully finished three months of testing and evaluation at Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland.

Williams said that Oshkosh knows the HET "inside and out" as the original equipment manufacturer.

"By combining our experience with the trailer expertise of our partner, Broshuis B.V., we were able to provide the U.S. Army with an efficient, durable semitrailer that can be relied upon to ensure heavy equipment arrives in mission-ready condition," Williams added.