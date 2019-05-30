Northrop Grumman nabs $65M for drones for Navy, Australia

May 30 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $65 million contract for parts for production and delivery of drones for the U.S. Navy and the Australian government.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, calls for long-lead production components for three Lot 5 MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft. The contract also covers equipment and materials for ground stations for all three drones.

The MQ-4C Triton is designed to provide aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance over ocean and coastal regions.

The unmanned aircraft, under development for the Navy, is based on the company's RQ-4B Global Hawk drone used by the U.S. Air Force.

The Triton is just under 50 feet long and has a 130-foot wingspan, and can remain aloft for more than 24 hours at a time.

Northrop Grumman has been obligated fiscal 2019 Navy aircraft procurement funds, as well as cooperative partner funds, in the full amount of the contract.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by next June.