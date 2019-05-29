The U.S. Air Force B-52, seen here at center, is among the military planes to using the Weapon Planning Software to be developed by Tapestry Solutions. Photo by Senior Airman Erin Babis/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Boeing's Tapestry Solutions division announced a 10-year, $259 million contract to provide Weapon Planning Software to the U.S. military and its allies.

Tapestry announced receipt of the contract on Tuesday.

The Defense Department referred to the contract as the development, enhancement and support of the WPS program, a core component within the Joint Mission Planning System architecture, for the U.S. Air Force in February. The WPS suite is the standard framework of applications for precision-guided munition planning in A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52, F-15E, F-16, F-22, F/A-18 and F-35 aircraft, bombers and fighter planes worldwide.

It uses a building block approach, identified as increments, to assemble Mission Planning Environment software for each aircraft type. When bundled, several levels of software become an MPE specific to each aircraft.

"We are looking forward on building on our partnership with the U.S. Air Force as we help to fulfill their mission planning needs with the WPS suite," said Debbie Churchill, Tapestry Solutions vice president. "It will ensure our customers have the critical data they need to get from mission plan to execution more efficiently with the use of faster, more powerful and intuitive weapons planning capabilities."

Work will be largely performed at Tapestry's facilities in St. Louis and in Niceville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by February 2029. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting agent.