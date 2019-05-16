Iraqi soldiers with the 9th Iraqi Army Mechanized Division in central Iraq demonstrate the capabilities of M1A1 Abrams on Oct. 14, 2010 after the transfer of the first two of 140 M1A1 Abrams tanks bought by the Iraq Army. Photo by Sgt. Eunice Alicea Valentin/U.S. Army

May 16 (UPI) -- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has been awarded a $92.4 million contract to produce 120mm ammunition cartridges for Iraq's tanks.

Work locations and funding will be determined for each order under the modification to a previous foreign military sales contract, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

The deal is set to run through October 16, 2022.

The 120mm high explosive with tracer tank ammunition cartridges are used by the Iraqi military in M1A1 Abrams tanks it has been using for well over a decade.

The tanks were purchased in 2008 as part of a $2.1 billion foreign military sales agreement with the United States.

In addition to the Abrams tanks, Iraq bought Armored High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles, or HMMWVs, and a variety of other carriers, trucks, ambulances and vehicles, as well as parts for each.