The future USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) a littoral combat ship, is an example of a vessel with shallow water capabilities. the Defense Department announced the award of an $8.1 million contract to Georgia Tech Research Corp. of Atlanta on Thursday to develop vector sensors and arrays for deep and shallow water applications. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

May 9 (UPI) -- The Georgia Tech Research Corp. received an $8.1 million award from the U.S. Navy for wave research, the Defense Department said.

The Atlanta-based umbrella organization will oversee development of vector sensors and arrays for deep and shallow water applications by Navy vessels. The cost reimbursement contract was announced Thursday. It was competitively procured under a long-range broad agency announcement for science and technology projects to advance and improve Navy and Marine Corps operations.

Additional broad-range proposals will be accepted throughout the year, the Defense Department added in its announcement.

Work will be performed in Atlanta and is to be completed by March 31, 2024. The Office of Naval Research in Arlington, Va., was the contracting agency.

According to its website, the Georgia Tech Research Corp. "supports academic and other units, including Georgia Tech's six colleges." It also is the assignee of "all intellectual property created at Georgia Tech and manages activities and decisions related to this portfolio, including licensing."