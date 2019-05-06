USS Blue Ridge returns to Singapore as part of Asian deployment

Line handlers receive mooring lines from the USS Blue Ridge in Singapore on Monday for a scheduled port visit. Photo by Mass Communication Spec. 2nd Class Tristin Barth/U.S. Navy

Line handlers await the arrival of the USS Blue Ridge in Singapore on Monday for a scheduled port visit. Photo by Mass Communication Spec. 2nd Class Tristin Barth/U.S. Navy

The USS Blue Ridge arrives in Singapore on Monday for a scheduled port visit. Photo by Mass Communication Spec. 2nd Class Tristin Barth/U.S. Navy

May 6 (UPI) -- USS Blue Ridge, the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, arrived in northern Singapore on Monday as part of its deployment to Asia.

The Blue Ridge, namesake of its class of amphibious command ships of the U.S. States Navy, last visited the nation more than three years ago.

"Seventh Fleet and Blue Ridge sailors always enjoy visiting the Lion City," Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander U.S. 7th Fleet, said in a news release. "Our partnership with the Republic of Singapore Navy could not be stronger and we look forward to continuing port visits, exchanges and exercises as we have for decades."

As part of the visit, Blue Ridge sailors will take part in several community relations events and explore the city on guided tours. Members of the 7th Fleet band will perform in public concerts.

"For us, port calls are important in more than one way," Blue Ridge Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Anduze said. "They double as rich tourist opportunities and a chance to continue to build and reinforce existing relationships in the area. With so many sSailors on our crew visiting here for the first time, we are excited to work our Singaporean partners and experience the wonderful culture that exists here."

Last Wednesday, the ship arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, where crew members were welcomed by traditional dancers, according to the ship's Facebook page.

Last month, the ship visited Hong Kong, China; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; and Laem Chabang, Thailand.

In March, Blue Ridge also conducted a maritime cooperative activity with Philippine Navy vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz.

The Blue Ridge and the Mount Whitney, which serves as 6th Fleet flagship in Gaeta, Italy, are the only U.S. Navy amphibious command ships. The vessels, which are 634 feet long, include 34 officers and 564 enlisted personnel.

The Blue Ridge was christened as a warship in 1970, and the next year it arrived in San Diego as its home port for the next eight years.

RELATED USS Zumwalt destroyer visits Pearl Harbor for first time

Then in 1979, the ship was deployed to home port of Yokosuka, Japan, and became the permanent flagship of 7th Fleet.

The Blue Ridge is slated to remain in Yokosuka until 2020, more than 10 years beyond the originally estimated decommissioning date.

"She is the face of the forward deployed naval forces, the tip of the spear, and the finest flagship in the Navy," according to the Navy.

The U.S. 7th Fleet, which includes 50 to 70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 sailors, provides security alongside allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region.