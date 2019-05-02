Student pilots prepare for take-off in a T-6 Texan II on March 27, 2019, at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. Photo by Airman Zoë T. Perkins/U.S. Air Force

May 2 (UPI) -- Two crew members safely ejected from a T-6 Texan II trainer plane southwest of Hastings, Okla., near Lake Waurika Wednesday afternoon, military officials said.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. about 40 miles from Sheppard Air Force Base, located north of Wichita Falls, Texas. The plane was part of a pilot instructor training mission at the time of the incident, an Air Force statement said.

The Air Force did not give details about the incident except to say that an investigation has started and for the public to contact the air base if debris from the plane is found. Officials urged the public not to touch the debris for safety reasons.

The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat primary trainer is designed to train Joint Primary Pilot Training students in basic flying skills common to U.S. Air Force and Navy pilots.